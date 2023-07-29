Deputies investigating Newhall shooting that left minor with head injury 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a shooting in Newhall reported around 7:30 p.m. Friday that left a juvenile with a head injury, according to fire and sheriff’s officials.

Deputy Robert Jensen of the SCV Sheriff’s Station confirmed deputies responded to the intersection of Arch and Third streets after a report of a minor who was shot in the head.

The incident was still part of an active investigation as of 8:05 p.m. and the investigation is being handled by station officials.

The victim was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and no information about his identity or condition is available at this time.

Jensen said deputies are looking for the suspect’s vehicle but investigators are not releasing any information about the investigation at this time.