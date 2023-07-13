Fatal collision results from tree in roadway

A 27-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene of a collision near 34146 Bouquet Canyon Road on Wednesday, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office.  

According to the news release, at approximately 10:31 p.m. Antelope Valley CHP units received a call of a tree down, blocking the roadway near the address of 34164 Bouquet Canyon Road.  

A second call was received moments later reporting that a black 2014 BMW 328i had collided with the tree and the driver was unresponsive.  

“Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and were unable to revive the party, pronouncing him deceased,” read the news release.  

CHP Newhall units responded to the scene and took over the investigation.  

It was determined that the 27-year-old Belville, Texas, resident was traveling northbound on Bouquet Canyon Road. He swerved to the left onto the southbound lane of Bouquet Canyon Road to avoid the tree blocking the roadway and struck a large branch of the tree. 

The branch entered the cabin of the vehicle, striking the driver.  

The vehicle continued toward a northeasterly direction and collided into a second tree along the right shoulder of the roadway.  

Any impairments have yet to be determined at the time of this publication.  

The CHP encourages any witnesses to contact Officer Pacheco at 661-600-1600. 

