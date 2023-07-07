Overheated generator at Amazon causes power shutoff, fire report   

An overheated generator at an Amazon building in the Needham Ranch industrial center, which was originally believed to have caused a fire, caused a power shutoff on Friday morning, according to Los Angeles County dispatch radio and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 9:36 a.m. to the 21500 block of Needham Ranch Parkway. They arrived on the scene at 9:42 a.m.

Firefighters on the scene identified the building as an Amazon building, according to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic.

Originally, no smoke was located at the scene, according to Benitez. At 9:43 a.m., firefighters reported light smoke coming from the vents.

Upon further investigation, firefighters located smoke showing from an overheated generator, according to Benitez. They shut off the power in response.

Despite the original identification of the incident as a large commercial fire, there was no fire located.

No injuries were reported.