Gunshot determined to be accidental discharge

An accidental discharge on Wednesday night in Newhall attracted a response from Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies, according to station officials.
According to Lt. Dan Wolanski, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the 209000 block of Judah Lane at 9:15 p.m.
Initial reports were that a gunshot occurred.
After further investigation, deputies determined the gunshot to be from an accidental discharge from a resident, according to Wolanski.
No injuries were sustained.