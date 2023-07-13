Gunshot determined to be accidental discharge

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

An accidental discharge on Wednesday night in Newhall attracted a response from Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies, according to station officials.  

According to Lt. Dan Wolanski, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the 209000 block of Judah Lane at 9:15 p.m.  

Initial reports were that a gunshot occurred.  

After further investigation, deputies determined the gunshot to be from an accidental discharge from a resident, according to Wolanski.  

No injuries were sustained.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS