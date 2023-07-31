Highlands staff repairs damage after vandalism suspects arrested   

Saugus Union School District officials weren’t about to let three vandalism suspects slow their back-to-school preparations Monday morning.

Members of Highlands Elementary School’s custodial staff and a local glass company were at the school site within about 12 hours of the campus getting a late-night unauthorized visit from a 12-, 17- and 18-year-old arrested on suspicion they tried to damage campus property.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station patrol deputies received a call around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, according to Deputy Nicholas Hoslet of the Sheriff’s Station.

Saugus Union School District officials worked to repair and clean up after windows were borken at classrooms vandalized at Highlands Elementary. Perry Smith/The Signal

“The call came in as three (juveniles) smashing windows and TVs in the rooms,” he said.

Three were detained on suspicion of burglary and vandalism, he added.

While the vandalism appears to have been interrupted based on the reports, there was plenty of damage done in the time being.

In addition to whiteboards that were defaced by hate speech written on them, there were at least five interactive flat-panel displays damaged, which are insured but cost thousands of dollars and time to replace.

SUSD governing board President Katherine Cooper said she was saddened by the news but said the damage would be taken care of before students set foot on campus.

She added that “to the best of our knowledge” the students were not alums of the school.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials did not have the identity of the 18-year-old suspect immediately available.

It’s unclear at this time whether the two underage suspects were taken to juvenile hall or cited out and released based on the information immediately available Monday morning.

Campus activity this week is mainly geared around getting teachers and classrooms ready as students return to class for instruction Aug. 8.