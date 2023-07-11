LASD seeks help in locating missing 81-year-old woman 

News release

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help in finding an 81-year-old woman who was last seen in Valencia.

Joni Allen was last seen on July 6 at approximately 5 a.m. on the 24600 block of Varese Court in Valencia. Detectives believe she may have been driving a gold 2019 Lexus R35 with a California license plate that reads: 8NTB533.

Allen is described as a 104-pound white woman, who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

According to the LASD Twitter statement, “there is concern for the missing person’s well-being.”

Anyone with information about Allen can contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.