LASD seeks help in locating missing 81-year-old woman 

Description of missing woman; Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
News release 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help in finding an 81-year-old woman who was last seen in Valencia.  

Joni Allen was last seen on July 6 at approximately 5 a.m. on the 24600 block of Varese Court in Valencia. Detectives believe she may have been driving a gold 2019 Lexus R35 with a California license plate that reads: 8NTB533.  

Allen is described as a 104-pound white woman, who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has blue eyes and blonde hair. 

According to the LASD Twitter statement, “there is concern for the missing person’s well-being.” 

Anyone with information about Allen can contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. 

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

Habeba Mostafa

