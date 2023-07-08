Lost hiker found in Placerita Canyon  

A hiker was lost and then found in the Placerita Canyon area on Saturday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

At approximately 1:47 p.m. members of Santa Clarita Valley Search and Rescue hiked up to the reported location of the hiker, where the hiker was found at 2:10 p.m., according to Los Angeles County dispatch radio traffic. 

According to Melanie Flores, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, the department received reports of a lost hiker at 1:04 p.m.  

The lost hiker was in contact with the SCV Search and Rescue Team and reported no injuries were sustained. The hiker was believed to be around the area of 19152 Placerita Canyon Road.  

 

