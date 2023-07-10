Missing woman from Santa Clarita found 

A missing 34-year-old Santa Clarita woman was found on Thursday, according to Adriana Delatorre with the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.  

The woman, Sarriah Marie Fields, was reported missing after last contacting members of her family on July 4 at approximately 10:30 a.m..  

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s original Be on the Lookout bulletin said she may have last been seen driving a red 2008 BWM X6 SUV.  

“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person Unit is advising Sarriah Marie Fields has been found,” read a tweet from LASD. “Thank you to the public, the media, Aero Bureau, and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for (Fields).” 

It’s unknown, at the time of this publication, how she was found or what her current status is.   

