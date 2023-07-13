North Hollywood resident arrested on suspicion of charges adding to $77,250 bail 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 36-year-old North Hollywood resident was arrested on suspicion of false impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the 28000 block of Kenroy Avenue regarding a prowler call on Wednesday night.  

“Deputies contacted the suspect who had drug paraphernalia on her possession,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “The suspect provided a fictitious name and was charged for false impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia.”   

The suspect was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication.  

She is being held in lieu of $77,250 bail. 

