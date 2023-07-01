One dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on I-5 

One person is dead after a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision occurred on Interstate 5 near the Valencia Boulevard on-ramp on Friday night, according to Officer Michael Nasir with the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was first reported at approximately 10:30 p.m. and prompted a SIG alert for the No. 3 and 4 lanes of the northbound side of the I-5. The alert started at 11:18 p.m. and lasted until 1:36 a.m.

The on-ramp at Valencia Boulevard was also closed during the SIG alert.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Details regarding the death are not yet available, at the time of this publication, as is the identity of the decedent.