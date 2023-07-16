Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 14 

A 57-year-old Sylmar man was killed following a collision on Highway 14 on Saturday night at approximately 8 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred just south of Sand Canyon Road and resulted in a SIG alert being issued for approximately an hour.

A freightliner was traveling on the northbound side of Highway 14 when a pedestrian on the right shoulder, who was standing next to a parked car, walked into oncoming traffic, according to the CHP’s collision report.

It’s unknown, at the time of this publication, if drugs or alcohol were a factor. The Sylmar man’s name is being withheld until his next-of-kin is notified, per protocol.

The CHP believes there may be an additional vehicle involved in the collision and are asking any residents with information to contact Officer Tapia at the CHP Newhall area office at (661) 600-1600.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.