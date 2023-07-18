Power outage affects over 1,100 customers 

A power outage in Stevenson Ranch and Valencia on Monday night temporarily left 1,157 customers without electricity, according to Diane Castro, spokeswoman for Southern California Edison.

The outage affected customers west of The Old Road, south of Playa Serena Drive, east of West Ridge Parkway and north of Oak Meadow Drive at approximately 7 p.m.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation and Castro said the priority for Edison was to restore power as quickly as possible.

At approximately 9 p.m., some residents reported the return of at least partial power to customers in the vicinity of Valley Oak Drive.