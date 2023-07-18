Power outage affects over 1,100 customers 

Signal file photo
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A power outage in Stevenson Ranch and Valencia on Monday night temporarily left 1,157 customers without electricity, according to Diane Castro, spokeswoman for Southern California Edison.  

The outage affected customers west of The Old Road, south of Playa Serena Drive, east of West Ridge Parkway and north of Oak Meadow Drive at approximately 7 p.m.  

The cause of the outage is still under investigation and Castro said the priority for Edison was to restore power as quickly as possible.  

At approximately 9 p.m., some residents reported the return of at least partial power to customers in the vicinity of Valley Oak Drive.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS