Power outage affects over 2,000 SCV customers 

Signal file photo
Approximately 2,150 customers in Saugus were without power for nearly three hours on Thursday night, according to Southern California Edison.  

The outage took place near the intersection of Pamplico Drive and Grovepark Drive just before 11 p.m. Power was restored at approximately 2 a.m. Friday.  

Jeff Monford, spokesman for Southern California Edison, said the outage was caused by a leaking transformer that was eventually replaced.  

“SCE crews worked as quickly and safely as possible to replace a leaking transformer,” said Monford.  

The outage’s boundaries were not defined to one side of any street, according to Monford, but rather spread in all four directions from the intersection.   

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

