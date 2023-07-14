Power outage affects over 2,000 SCV customers 

Approximately 2,150 customers in Saugus were without power for nearly three hours on Thursday night, according to Southern California Edison.

The outage took place near the intersection of Pamplico Drive and Grovepark Drive just before 11 p.m. Power was restored at approximately 2 a.m. Friday.

Jeff Monford, spokesman for Southern California Edison, said the outage was caused by a leaking transformer that was eventually replaced.

“SCE crews worked as quickly and safely as possible to replace a leaking transformer,” said Monford.

The outage’s boundaries were not defined to one side of any street, according to Monford, but rather spread in all four directions from the intersection.