Public Health extends heat advisory 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has extended a heat advisory as meteorologists forecast high temperatures in various areas of the county, including the Santa Clarita Valley. The advisory, for now, will last through Saturday.

Public Health officials are urging residents, particularly older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and those with chronic medical conditions, to take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses during this period. As extreme heat can have detrimental effects on vulnerable populations, Public Health has outlined the following recommendations:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated.

Plan Outdoor Activities Wisely: Avoid outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, a hat, or use an umbrella for sun protection if you must go outside.

Never Leave Children or Pets in Cars: Cars can become dangerously hot, even with windows “cracked” or open. Always call 911 if you encounter a child or pet left alone in a vehicle.

Recognize Heat-Related Illness Symptoms: Be aware of heat exhaustion and heat stroke symptoms. If you or someone else experiences a high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin, call 911 immediately. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Check on Vulnerable Individuals: Regularly check on those at risk for heat-related illnesses, including the elderly, pregnant women, children, individuals with chronic conditions, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

Strenuous Workouts with Masks: If you’re wearing a mask, avoid strenuous workouts while doing so. Opt for masks specifically designed for athletic purposes.

Stay Informed about Power Outages: Keep track of power company announcements to be aware of any scheduled rolling power outages.

The National Weather Service forecasted temperatures to reach 101 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday and 103 degrees on Sunday.