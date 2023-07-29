Senses celebrates a tropical summer

The city of Santa Clarita’s monthly Senses Block Party returned earlier this month to Main Street in Newhall with a tropical theme featuring the Kalakeke Pacific Island Dance Company performing Polynesian dances, a coconut tree to climb and a limbo station. The next Senses Block Party will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18, and will feature a Renaissance Fair theme.
Members of the Kalakeke Pacific Island Dance Company perform Polynesian dances for the hundreds of attendees at the City of Santa Clarita SENSES Block Party with a tropical summer theme held on Main Street in Newhall on Thursday, 072023. Dan Watson/The Signal
Brandon Gutierrez Rodriguez, 13, fights to stay on the mechanical surf board during the City of Santa Clarita SENSES Block Party with a tropical summer theme held on Main Street in Newhall on Thursday, 072023. Dan Watson/The Signal
Eva Velasquez, 6 , practices her hula hoop, one of the activities on hand at the City of Santa Clarita SENSES Block Party with a tropical summer theme held on Main Street in Newhall on Thursday, 072023. Dan Watson/The Signal
Members of the Kalakeke Pacific Island Dance Company blow the conch sell as they perform Polynesian dances for the hundreds of attendees at the City of Santa Clarita SENSES Block Party with a tropical summer theme held on Main Street in Newhall on Thursday, 072023. Dan Watson/The Signal
John Welch, 7, does the Coconut Climb, one of the activities on hand at the City of Santa Clarita SENSES Block Party with a tropical summer theme held on Main Street in Newhall on Thursday, 072023. Dan Watson/The Signal
Levi, 8, left, and Leah Weinstock, 11, do the limbo as one of the activities on hand at the City of Santa Clarita SENSES Block Party with a tropical summer theme held on Main Street in Newhall on Thursday, 072023. Dan Watson/The Signal
Levi, 8, left, and Leah Weinstock, 11, do the limbo as one of the activities on hand at the City of Santa Clarita SENSES Block Party with a tropical summer theme held on Main Street in Newhall on Thursday, 072023. Dan Watson/The Signal
Members of the Kalakeke Pacific Island Dance Company perform Polynesian dances for the hundreds of attendees at the City of Santa Clarita SENSES Block Party with a tropical summer theme held on Main Street in Newhall on Thursday, 072023. Dan Watson/The Signal