Social media influencers Suzy Antonyan and Joe Vulpis participate in local half-marathon amid weight-loss journey

Suzy Antonyan and Joe Vulpis, two members of YouTube celebrity David Dobrik’s “vlog squad” (the official name of the group of video bloggers), made a stop in Santa Clarita on Antonyan’s weight loss journey.

Antonyan and Vulpis ran the half-marathon in the seventh annual Sugar Daddy Race on June 17, ranking 105 and 106 out of 131. Their chip times were 3:04:26 and 3:04:28.

This race marked Antonyan’s second half-marathon in addition to a Spartan race since beginning her journey in Sept. 2022.

“Suzy was able to complete 13 miles after not being able to run 1 mile only six months ago,” wrote @xeelafitness in an Instagram post on April 23. “She has pushed herself to the limits and achieved goals that she never thought she could. Progress is progress.”

Suzy Antonyan, right, and Joe Vulpis, left, participate in the 7th annual Sugar Daddy race on 061723. Photo courtesy of Sugar Daddy race.

“If you had told me three years ago I’d be doing something like this, I’d say you’re nuts,” wrote Antonyan in an Instagram post on April 23. “This just shows that anything in life is possible and you gotta push yourself to get to your goals. For the last six months, I’ve been pushing myself every day to get to this point. Wow! This feeling is unreal. Thank you to everyone for all your constant support and encouragement.”

Antonyan began her weight loss journey at 177.2 pounds with 43.9% body fat in September 2022. On April 8, @xeelafitness posted on Instagram that Antonyan was down to 148.3 pounds.

Suzy Antonyan participates in the 7th annual Sugar Daddy race on 061723. Photo courtesy of Sugar Daddy race.

Her goal is to reach 130 pounds, according to the new docuseries, “Suzy’s 40 Pound Weight-loss Transformation,” on YouTube.

In the first episode of the docuseries, Antonyan revealed that she began her weight-loss journey years before this time, but fell short.

Suzy Antonyan, right, and Joe Vulpis, left, participate in the 7th annual Sugar Daddy race on 061723. Photo courtesy of Sugar Daddy race.

“Life got difficult and I needed that extra push,” said Antonyan in the first episode of the docuseries.

That is when she turned to Ilya Fedorovich, founder of Xeela Fitness and another member of the “vlog squad.”

“You don’t always have to have a plan to start, you kinda just have to start,” said Fedorovich.

The docuseries will progress as Antonyan sets new goals for herself. Her latest being achieved by walking in Miami swim week, her first time wearing a two-piece bikini.

To follow Antonyan’s weight-loss journey, visit tinyurl.com/2p9hd48w.