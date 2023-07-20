Stevenson Ranch resident arrested on suspicion of elder abuse 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 23-year-old Stevenson Ranch resident was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse on Tuesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the 26000 block of Carrol Lane in response to a call regarding a person screaming.  

“Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspect physically assaulted the victim,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal.  

The victim sustained injuries and received medical attention.  

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The suspect remains in custody at the time of this publication.  

The suspect is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.  

