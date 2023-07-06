Stolen car pursuit ends in Newhall 

A pursuit that began in Bakersfield ended in Newhall after a stolen vehicle failed to yield on Wednesday, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office, at approximately 3:22 p.m. the Bakersfield Police Department notified the CHP Bakersfield Communications Center of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle had been taken from the owner by a transient.

“A CHP Fort Tejon unit located the vehicle on southbound (Interstate) 5 in Gorman,” said Greengard. “The Fort Tejon unit initiated a traffic enforcement stop and the driver failed to yield.”

The pursuit entered into the CHP Newhall area, where it was taken over by Newhall-area units.

CHP Newhall officers were able to successfully use the PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver on the vehicle on the southbound side of I-5 near Magic Mountain Parkway.

The solo suspect was taken into custody at approximately 4:15 p.m. without further incident.