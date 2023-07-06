Stolen car pursuit ends in Newhall 

Signal file photo.
Signal file photo.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A pursuit that began in Bakersfield ended in Newhall after a stolen vehicle failed to yield on Wednesday, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials.  

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office, at approximately 3:22 p.m. the Bakersfield Police Department notified the CHP Bakersfield Communications Center of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle had been taken from the owner by a transient.  

“A CHP Fort Tejon unit located the vehicle on southbound (Interstate) 5 in Gorman,” said Greengard. “The Fort Tejon unit initiated a traffic enforcement stop and the driver failed to yield.” 

The pursuit entered into the CHP Newhall area, where it was taken over by Newhall-area units.  

CHP Newhall officers were able to successfully use the PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver on the vehicle on the southbound side of I-5 near Magic Mountain Parkway.  

The solo suspect was taken into custody at approximately 4:15 p.m. without further incident. 

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS