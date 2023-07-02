Teen identified as pedestrian killed on I-5 

Photo courtesy of Nick Cordova.
The person killed in a pedestrian vs. vehicle collision on Friday night has been identified as 16-year-old Donald Brown by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.  

Brown was killed on Interstate 5 near the Valencia Boulevard on-ramp at approximately 10:30 p.m, according to Officer Michael Nasir with the California Highway Patrol.   

The collision was first reported at approximately 10:30 p.m. and prompted a SIG alert for the No. 3 and 4 lanes of the northbound side of the I-5. The alert started at 11:18 p.m. and lasted until 1:36 a.m.   

The on-ramp at Valencia Boulevard was also closed during the SIG alert.   

Brown was pronounced dead on the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.   

Details regarding his death are not yet available, at the time of this publication. There are reports that Brown died by suicide, but this has not been confirmed by the CHP and his death remains under investigation, according to Nasir.  

Brown’s city of residence was not immediately available from the coroner’s office. 

Mental health experts urge that if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide do not leave the person alone, and remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt and to take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.  

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide or experiencing a mental health crisis, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or 988.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

