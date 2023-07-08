The Main announces Sherif Hakeem exhibit

News release

The Main is set this month to launch an exhibition by artist Sherif Hakeem, titled “Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art.” The exhibition will run from July 31 to Aug. 29, showcasing Hakeem’s hyper-realistic fine art portraits of vulnerable and endangered species.

Hakeem has dedicated this exhibition to raising awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation. Through his artwork, Hakeem seeks to bring attention to the fragility of the planet’s most vulnerable creatures and underscore the urgency of protecting their habitats.

The exhibition will feature a collection of hyper-realistic fine art portraits, each capturing the essence and beauty of endangered wildlife.

“Hakeem’s meticulous attention to detail and masterful technique transports viewers into the world of these magnificent creatures, creating an immersive experience that leaves a lasting impact,” said a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

To celebrate the opening of the exhibition, The Main will host a special reception on Aug. 17 from 7 to 10 p.m. This reception coincides with Old Town Newhall’s Senses Block Party, offering an opportunity for art enthusiasts, nature lovers and the community at large to come together and “experience the power of art in raising awareness for wildlife preservation,” the release said.

For more information about the exhibition and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, contact Stephanie Jacinto at [email protected]. The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall.