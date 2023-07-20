These Parks, Gardens and Nature Reserves will Help You Make the Most of the UAE!

Beyond the buzz and glamour renowned the world over, the stunning UAE offers family-friendly wonderment surrounded by nature. Take your brood kayaking among mangrove canals in Abu Dhabi, ziplining among ghaf forests in Dubai, pro skateboarding among lush greenery in Sharjah and a lot more!

Enjoy the beautiful outdoors with butterflies, honeybees, giraffes and flamingoes at our curated picks for your next family vacation:

What: Marvel at floral sculptures

Where: Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai

Experience 150 million vivid blooms flowers in creative 3-D formations arrayed as larger-than-life sculptures including a teddy bear, floating lady and floral clock, blooming from archways, a hilltop and a lake, and an eyecatching carpet of sunflowers.Suitable for all ages.

What: Kayak among scenic lagoons

Where: Eastern Mangrove Lagoon National Park, Abu Dhabi

Paddle in the midst of rich aquatic life and 60-plus species of birds, plants and animals through mangrove forests and serene canals – and inspire your young ones with marine biology and ornithology.

Suitable from age 10 onwards.

What: Go flamingo spotting with the fam

Where: Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Dubai

You’ll be sure to notice Barbie-pink flamingoes among the thousands of bird species at this wetland reserve including grey herons, great egrets, reef herons, cormorants, black-winged stilts, sandpipers, and osprey.

Suitable for all ages.

What: Get eye-to-eye with giraffes

Where: Arabian Wildlife Park, Abu Dhabi

Go up close and personal through customized viewing platforms with over 17,000 free-roaming animals including friendly giraffes and the endangered Arabian oryx at this sanctuary on Sir Bani Yas Island.

Suitable for all ages.

What: Zipline among ghaf forests

Where: Aventura Park, Dubai

This 35,000 sq m forest features the city’s largest zipline experience featuring circuit style obstacle thrills at Mushrif Park surrounded by indigenous ghaf trees.

Suitable for school-going children and adults.

What: Skate like a budding Olympian

Where: Aljada Skate Park, Sharjah

At 90,000 sq ft, the Middle East’s largest skate park offers free access to beginner, intermediary and pro-level boarding with creative street and park sections, and recently hosted Paris Olympic qualifiers.

Suitable for school-going children and adults.

What: Wander through an urban rainforest

Where: The Green Planet, Dubai

Experience tropical marvels within a biodome where a lush rainforest thrives with over 3,000 exotic flora and fauna along with birds, insects and reptiles.

Suitable for all ages.

What: Savor the sweet world of beekeeping

Where: Hatta Honeybee Garden and Discovery Center, Hatta

MENA’s first specialized honeybee sanctuary and learning garden is nestled among the Al Hajar mountains, where your family may enjoy tours and workshops, and even purchase fresh honey on site.

Suitable for school-going children and adults.

What: Delight in a galaxy of butterflies

Where: Butterfly Garden, Sharjah

This award-winning venue on Al Noor Island features numerous species of lepidopterin in every hue and size, and provides an educational experience on the butterfly’s lifecycle from caterpillar to chrysalis to winged wonder.

Suitable for all ages.

What: Frolic with four-legged friends

Where: JLT Dog Park, Dubai

Get some wholesome downtime at this designated dog-friendly park complete with sand pits, shaded grassy areas, play equipment and a gated off-leash section – and perhaps end your day at one of the many dog-friendly cafés in the city.

Suitable for all ages.