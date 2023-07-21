Traffic collision results in 2 transports

A traffic collision in Newhall led to two patients being transported on Thursday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

According to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to Newhall Avenue and Valle Del Oro at 2:14 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 2:18 p.m. 

Two patients were transported to a local hospital as a result of a traffic collision. 

The extent of the injuries sustained and the status of the patients are unknown at the time of this publication.  

