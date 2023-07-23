Two injured in crash in Valencia 

One person is transported by ambulance from the scene of a two vehicle crash on Newhall Ranch Road and Hillsborough Parkway on Saturday, 072223. Dan Watson/The Signal
Two people were transported to the hospital after a collision near the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Hillsborough Parkway.  

The crash involved two vehicles at approximately 3 p.m.  

It was first reported that two people were trapped, possibly children, but once firefighters arrived on the scene this turned out not to be the case, according to Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

There is no further information to report, at the time of this publication.  

First responders gather information at the scene of a two vehicle crash on Newhall Ranch Road and Hillsborough Parkway on Saturday, 072223. Dan Watson/The Signal
One person is transported by ambulance from the scene of a two vehicle crash on Newhall Ranch Road and Hillsborough Parkway on Saturday, 072223. Dan Watson/The Signal
First responders gather information at the scene of a two vehicle crash on Newhall Ranch Road and Hillsborough Parkway on Saturday, 072223. Dan Watson/The Signal
