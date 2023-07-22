Two vehicles collide into buildings within 12 hours of each other  

The 7-Eleven was missing a window after a car ran into the structure early Saturday morning.
The 7-Eleven was missing a window after a car ran into the structure early Saturday morning. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Two vehicles collided into buildings along Newhall Ranch Road on Friday and Saturday, clocking at 12 hours in between the crashes, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

The first collision occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday. A sedan had collided into the side of the Logix Credit Union building located on Newhall Ranch Road, west of Bouquet Canyon Road, causing damage to the building’s exterior and frame.  

The aftermath of the 7-Eleven after the accident early Saturday morning.
The aftermath of the 7-Eleven after the accident early Saturday morning. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The second collision involved an SUV colliding into the front of the 7-Eleven located on Newhall Ranch Road, west of Dickason Drive, at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. The collision shattered the front panel glass.  

According to Sgt. Keith Greene, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, no one was taken into custody for either of the collisions. 

At the time of this publication, no known injuries were reported.  

Aftermath of the accident early Saturday morning.
Aftermath of the accident early Saturday morning. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

