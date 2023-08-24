24-year-old arrested on suspicion of May Walmart burglary 

A 24-year-old Sylmar resident was arrested on a felony warrant for burglary on Wednesday in connection with an incident dating back to May, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the Sylmar man had entered a Walmart in May and stole over $1,400 worth of merchandise.

He was later positively identified via closed-circuit TV footage by SCV Sheriff’s Station J-Team deputies.

“During his arrest, the suspect admitted to the theft,” wrote Jensen in an email to The Signal.

He remains in custody at the time of this publication and is being held in lieu of $170,000 bail.