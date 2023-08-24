24-year-old arrested on suspicion of May Walmart burglary 

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A 24-year-old Sylmar resident was arrested on a felony warrant for burglary on Wednesday in connection with an incident dating back to May, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the Sylmar man had entered a Walmart in May and stole over $1,400 worth of merchandise.  

He was later positively identified via closed-circuit TV footage by SCV Sheriff’s Station J-Team deputies.  

“During his arrest, the suspect admitted to the theft,” wrote Jensen in an email to The Signal.  

He remains in custody at the time of this publication and is being held in lieu of $170,000 bail.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS