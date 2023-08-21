All SCV school districts closed Monday

All school districts in the Santa Clarita Valley will be closed on Monday, according to a statement released by Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District.

The Hart district, Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District and Sulphur Springs Union School District schools decided to follow Los Angeles Unified School District’s move to cancel instruction amid Tropical Storm Hilary.

“With the heart of the storm still on its way, it is not possible for us to know with certainty whether we will be dealing with significant storm-related issues tomorrow morning,” read Kuhlman’s statement. “With this decision, we are joining other school districts … to use the day to assess our facilities, and to plan for a safe return to instruction on Tuesday.”

The statement went on to to say that classes were cancelled due to concerns for students’ and staff’s safety if they were required to travel or commute to campuses. It also noted the possibility of electrical outages as another point of concern. Examples of water intrusion have also been found at some of their facilities.

“I share this news with the full understanding that school closures have impacts on families. While I deeply regret the challenges this late notification may cause, I trust that you understand that this decision places the safety of our students and staff as the top priority,” read Kuhlman’s statement. “Certificated and classified staff are to remain home tomorrow unless notified by their supervisor. Stay safe and dry tonight and tomorrow. We look forward to the resumption of classes on Tuesday.”