Alleged attack after bus ride prompts charges 

A Santa Clarita man arrested after he was accused of escalating a misunderstanding by brandishing a knife at a teen is due in court next month for his preliminary hearing.

Ramon Wright, 30, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. June 12, following an investigation from the Detective Bureau of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The victim reported to station investigators that he was on a bus with another teenager on June 7, and he believed the two were horsing around. The other teen apparently took a concern about the encounter to his father, Wright, after the two teens, who live in the same Newhall apartment complex, got off the bus together.

When Wright heard about the incident, according to investigators, he held a knife to the throat of the victim and threatened him once everyone was off the bus.

Detectives did not release the age of the victim and exact location of the incident as it took place at a residential building where both the victim and the suspect live and the crime involved a victim who is a minor.

Wright was held briefly in lieu of $30,000 bail but then released on bond within about four hours of his arrest, according to the Sheriff’s Department custody records available online.

Prosecutors with the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office filed a pair of charges — Penal Code Section 242, which refers to unlawful force against a person, and section 245, which is assault with a deadly weapon — on June 27, according to L.A. County Superior Court records available online.

Wright pleaded not guilty at his preliminary arraignment to the charges July 3.

He’s due back for a preliminary hearing Sept. 15. At that time, the prosecution is expected to present its case and a judge will determine whether there’s enough evidence to hold a trial on the charges.