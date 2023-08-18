‘Aquarium on Wheels’ makes a stop in SCV

There is still much about the ocean that is undiscovered, but on Saturday, the Aquarium of the Pacific brought its “Aquarium on Wheels” to the Stevenson Ranch Library for people of all ages to enjoy and learn more about the oceans.

Marine biologists Tiffany Plant and Elena Range first led a presentation entitled “Pacific Journeys,” educating all attendees on the variety of ocean habitats.

“The warmer the water and the clearer the water, the less nutrient-rich it is,” said Range, “so it’s actually a lot harder for animals to find the nutrients they need in order to survive in this really clear and warm water. They’re going to have those different adaptations, those different characteristics on their body in order to survive this type of habitat.”

Tiffany Plant showcasing aquatic plants to the students. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Plant and Range detailed all the main differences from habitat to habitat – the climate, types of sea creatures that lived in them, plants that inhabit the area and ways of ensuring survival.

Attendees were able to learn fun facts about the sea along the virtual journey across the oceans.

“We can attribute more than half of the oxygen we breathe from algae, not necessarily just seaweed, but all algae in the ocean,” said Plant.

Jared Sellers, 4, looked forward to the mobile aquarium with his father, Kyle Sellers. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Throughout the presentation Plant and Range walked around with seaweed, coral and pictures so attendees could further connect to the material.

Kids were also invited up to participate in little demonstrations such as putting their hands inside ice water and a glove to demonstrate the purpose of blubber.

Out the doors of the community room and right around the corner was parked the “Aquarium on Wheels.”

Haneul You and her son Clayton You were visiting the library from Los Angeles when they stumbled upon the experience.

Land animals made sure to visit their friends, the aquatic animals. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“We just happened to be here,” said Haneul.

Clayton was looking forward to touching a starfish most. The “Aquarium on Wheels” did not disappoint.

Starfish, sea urchins, anemones and 8-month-old baby leopard sharks were all available for a two-finger pet from all attendees.