Bear struck and killed on I-5 

A bear was killed on Interstate 5 just north of Templin Highway on Wednesday morning after being struck by multiple vehicles according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Newhall.   

The collisions happened at approximately 1:34 a.m. and involved an initial vehicle and approximately three or four more. It’s possible more cars struck the bear, but only the aforementioned were reported to have stayed at the scene until CHP officers arrived.  

The bear temporarily affected the number one and two lanes before being dragged to the right shoulder as they waited for experts from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care to dispose of the carcass.  

No humans were injured as a result of the collisions. The bear was described as being “large” in size.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

