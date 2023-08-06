Body found in Macy’s parking lot

A body was discovered on the second floor of the Macy’s parking garage in the Westfield Valencia Town Center at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The body discovered was that of a man, according to Sgt. Guillermo Martinez, watch sergeant for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Martinez was unable to elaborate on the details of the body. However, a report from the scene indicated the body was inside of a vehicle. Martinez did confirm that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau was not called to the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.