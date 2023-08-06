Body found in Macy’s parking lot

Oscar Sol / The Signal
Oscar Sol / The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A body was discovered on the second floor of the Macy’s parking garage in the Westfield Valencia Town Center at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

The body discovered was that of a man, according to Sgt. Guillermo Martinez, watch sergeant for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

Martinez was unable to elaborate on the details of the body. However, a report from the scene indicated the body was inside of a vehicle. Martinez did confirm that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau was not called to the scene.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.    

Oscar Sol / The Signal
Oscar Sol / The Signal
Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS