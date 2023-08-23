Canyon Country resident arrested after Ross vandalism  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 40-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of vandalism on Saturday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the 19200 block of Soledad Canyon Road, confirmed to be Ross Dress for Less, on Saturday regarding a vandalism call.  

“The call indicated a male adult was drawing on an outside wall near the business (Ross) with a maker,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “As deputies arrived, they saw a male adult matching the description.” 

Deputies learned during the investigation that the suspect had used a marker to write on the wall.  

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. He remains in custody at the time of this publication.  

He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.  

