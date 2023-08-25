Canyon Country resident arrested on suspicion of residential burglary 

A 31-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the 16400 block of Sierra Highway on Monday at 1:25 p.m. regarding a burglary call.

“It was reported that there was three unknown people were inside the residence,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “Upon deputies’ arrival, deputies saw the suspect inside the residence and they were detained.”

Deputies learned that the suspects did not have permission to be inside of the residence, according to Borbon. The suspects were arrested and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

One of the suspects, a 31-year-old Canyon Country resident, was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary.

He was released on Tuesday.