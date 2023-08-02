CARBON AIR FILTERS: HERE IS EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THEM

Carbon has many uses, and eliminating odors is one of its numerous capabilities. Bulk carbon has always been the ideal method for removing VOCs from a manufacturing procedure or PetroChem application. Manufacturers can add standard carbon, impregnated carbon, potassium, or a combination of these to any filter for particular uses.

Activated carbon, sometimes called activated charcoal, is a form of carbon that has undergone processing to create many tiny pores to increase the surface area. Volatile organic compounds (VOCs), gas molecules, odors, smoke, and contaminants can all be purified using activated carbon, which has the properties of a sponge.

How does activated carbon work?

Charcoal used in activated carbon filters has been given an oxygen treatment to make it more absorbent. Oxygen opens millions of little pores in the carbon to catch gases and odors and prevent them from recirculating through the air. Volatile organic compounds (VOCs), smoke, smells, cooking emissions, and more can all be eliminated using carbon filters!

Adsorption, not to be confused with absorption, is the mechanism by which carbon air filters function. Adsorption occurs when gas molecules stick to the activated carbon’s pores. Volatile organic compounds (VOCs), gases, and odors can all be removed from the air using activated carbon through adsorption.

Types of activated carbon filters

Pleated activated carbon filters

Pleated activated carbon filters have a synthetic media with a 6, 8, 11, or 13 MERV rating and a granular activated carbon media. The synthetic media is the same material as that used in typical pleated filters but with added carbon. Filters that successfully capture odors and smoke and airborne impurities like dust, pollen, pet dander, and more are made with activated carbon and high-performance synthetic media. Carbon pleated filters are fantastic for areas where you need to stop smelly smoke or odors, but you also want to ensure you filter typical airborne pollutants.

Flocked honeycomb carbon panels and v-cell filters

Commercial and industrial applications often use honeycomb carbon filters, which come in panel or v-cell styles. The honeycomb-shaped kraft board used in honeycomb carbon panels and v-cells is flocked with activated carbon to efficiently capture and reduce odors and potentially dangerous volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Virgin carbon impregnated with potassium hydroxide (KOH) makes up the flocking activated carbon.

Bonded carbon panels and V-cell filters

Bonded carbon filters are typically utilized in commercial and industrial applications in panel or v-cell styles. Bonded carbon panels and v-cells use virgin coconut shell carbon of the highest grade to efficiently remove and trap volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and odors.

Refillable carbon trays

A galvanized, stainless steel, painted, or steel frame with perforated face protectors is used to create carbon refillable trays. Carbon refillable trays are suitable for commercial or industrial applications where removing smells, gases, and VOCs is necessary. Any refillable tray can have standard carbon, impregnated carbon, potassium, or a mixture added to it, depending on your needs.

It’s a wrap

If you want to eliminate scents and aromas while simultaneously filtering out typical airborne particulates, using a carbon pleated filter bonded to a MERV 8, 11, or 13-rated media is a fantastic solution.