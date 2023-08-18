CHP pursuit ends with driver in the can  

A Friday morning pursuit ended with the driver seeking cover in a nearby trash can after ditching a stolen vehicle, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area office.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall office, on Friday at approximately 8:07 a.m. CHP Newhall units responded to a call of reckless driving activity involving three vehicles traveling southbound on Interstate 5, passing Pyramid Lake.

A Dodge Charger was located going southbound on I-5 at Lake Hughes Road, using all lanes of traffic with speeds up to 100 mph.

“CHP units attempted to initiate an enforcement stop but the Dodge failed to yield to the units and the pursuit proceeded southbound on I-5,” wrote Greengard in an email to The Signal. “As the pursuit neared Pico Canyon, the Dodge slowed due to traffic, and the units took the opportunity to conduct the PIT (precision immobilization technique maneuver).”

The Dodge spun out onto the dirt shoulder of the Lyons Avenue off-ramp.

The driver of the vehicle exited the vehicle and bailed from the scene on foot, according to Greengard.

The driver ran away and jumped into a trashcan at a local restaurant, and was found there by CHP units, according to Greengard.

It was later discovered that the Dodge Charger was an outstanding stolen vehicle, according to Greengard.

The driver was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony evading and grand theft auto.