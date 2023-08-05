City applies for federal law enforcement grant as crime rates drop 

The city of Santa Clarita will be accepting public comment regarding a grant proposal for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program from the United States Department of Justice.

The public comment period closes on Thursday and will take feedback from residents in regards to its proposed application — which is requesting funding for law enforcement gear such as tracking devices, riot shields, emergency sirens, digital cameras, ballistic helmets and vests, among other items.

Last year, the city was eligible to receive $21,982 from the Department of Justice’s JAG program. This year, the city is eligible for $23,677.

JAG allows states and local governments to support a broad range of activities to prevent and better respond to crime based on local needs and conditions, according to the city and the application to the DOJ from last year. 2022’s application also stated one of its aims is to manage urban growth — as the city has quickly become the third-largest city in Los Angeles County and continues to grow.

Masis Hagobian, the city’s intergovernmental relations officer, said there were no major changes between last year’s application and this year’s.

Funds provided by the grant may be used for hiring, training and maintaining personnel, as well as for equipment, supplies and more to improve overall crime prevention.

The application comes amid a drop in crime in the Santa Clarita Valley. In 2022, the city’s JAG application reported a 25% increase in part one crimes — which include murder, rape, arson and assaults.

Part one crimes decreased overall by 7.2%, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Data that compared crimes from Jan. 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023, against the same timeframe from 2022. Part one crimes decreased in every category, except for homicides. There was one homicide in the SCV in 2022 and three in 2023.

All public comments must be received by noon on Thursday. For more information on the 2023 JAG program application or to comment on the proposal, contact Hagobian at 661-286-4057 or via email at [email protected].