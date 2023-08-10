Coroner IDs driver who died in truck 

Medical examiners with the L.A. County Coroner’s Office identified a big-rig driver who died in his truck Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol officers reported finding Gerardo Barragan Prado, 62, of Torrance, shortly after 2 p.m., when they responded to an emergency service call on Interstate 5.

Fire personnel found Prado in the cab of the truck and he was declared dead at the scene, on the side of the road by the Smokey Bear Road onramp, a CHP official confirmed.

The man is believed to have died of natural causes, but medical examiners have not yet reported an official cause of death pending an autopsy.

Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall-area CHP office, said there did not appear to be any signs of foul play where the body was found.

“It was a report of a full (cardiac) arrest with sheriff en route,” L.A. County Fire Department dispatch supervisor Melanie Flores said Tuesday, referring to the original call. She added that a fire official canceled the ambulance shortly after arrival.



