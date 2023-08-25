Deputies: 19-year-old assaults victim with a garden fork 

A 19-year-old construction worker was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a home improvement business on the 20600 block of Golden Triangle Road regarding a battery call.

The address and description of the location match Home Depot.

During investigation, deputies learned of a verbal altercation that turned into a physical altercation between a victim and a suspect.

“The suspect grabbed a garden fork from his vehicle and swung it at the victim,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal.

The victim did not sustain any injuries.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.