Fire burns 24 acres in Agua Dulce 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene.
FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A brush fire that broke out in Agua Dulce on Tuesday reached 24 acres, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

According to Martin Rangel, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 12:40 p.m. to 32080 N. Avenida Donari. They arrived on the scene at 12:48 p.m.  

According to a post made by the L.A. County Fire Department on X (formerly known as Twitter), the fire originated as a 5-acre brush fire in medium/heavy fuels, resulting in a second alarm.  

The fire was labeled as the Baker Fire.  

One structure was reported to be threatened.  

According to a followup post made by the L.A. County Fire Department on X, forward progress was stopped at 4:50 p.m. at 24 acres and “the threat to the structure was mitigated.” 

No injuries were sustained.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS