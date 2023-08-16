Fire burns 24 acres in Agua Dulce 

A brush fire that broke out in Agua Dulce on Tuesday reached 24 acres, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
According to Martin Rangel, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 12:40 p.m. to 32080 N. Avenida Donari. They arrived on the scene at 12:48 p.m.
According to a post made by the L.A. County Fire Department on X (formerly known as Twitter), the fire originated as a 5-acre brush fire in medium/heavy fuels, resulting in a second alarm.
The fire was labeled as the Baker Fire.
One structure was reported to be threatened.
According to a followup post made by the L.A. County Fire Department on X, forward progress was stopped at 4:50 p.m. at 24 acres and “the threat to the structure was mitigated.”
No injuries were sustained.