K-8 graders to experience high school cheerleading at Saugus Cheer Clinic 

Senior Megan Parker leads a lesson at the Saugus High School Cheer Clinic on Sunday Sept. 22, 2022 Trevor Morgan / The Signal
Senior Megan Parker leads a lesson at the Saugus High School Cheer Clinic on Sunday Sept. 22, 2022 Trevor Morgan / The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Kindergarten through eighth graders with aspirations to join a cheerleading squad one day can have the opportunity to learn how to jump, chant and cheer at the annual Saugus Cheer Clinic on Sept. 10.  

The Saugus Cheer Clinic serves as an opportunity for individuals of all skill levels who are curious about the world of cheerleading to experience it firsthand.  

The clinic is friendly toward beginners or those who have some experience. It is designed to help develop basic cheer skills, perfect jumps and chants and participate in team activities. 

A Saugus Cheer Clinic T-shirt, photo opportunity with a cheerleader and snacks will be provided upon registration.  

Participants will have the chance to showcase their newfound skills during the first quarter of the Thursday night football game at College of the Canyons’ stadium on Sept. 14.  

The clinic, a fundraiser for Saugus cheer, is scheduled to run from 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 10.  

Early bird registration before Sept. 1 is $45 and any registrations after that will be $55.  

Those who are interested in participating can register at tinyurl.com/49xj3rku

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS