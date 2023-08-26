K-8 graders to experience high school cheerleading at Saugus Cheer Clinic 

Kindergarten through eighth graders with aspirations to join a cheerleading squad one day can have the opportunity to learn how to jump, chant and cheer at the annual Saugus Cheer Clinic on Sept. 10.

The Saugus Cheer Clinic serves as an opportunity for individuals of all skill levels who are curious about the world of cheerleading to experience it firsthand.

The clinic is friendly toward beginners or those who have some experience. It is designed to help develop basic cheer skills, perfect jumps and chants and participate in team activities.

A Saugus Cheer Clinic T-shirt, photo opportunity with a cheerleader and snacks will be provided upon registration.

Participants will have the chance to showcase their newfound skills during the first quarter of the Thursday night football game at College of the Canyons’ stadium on Sept. 14.

The clinic, a fundraiser for Saugus cheer, is scheduled to run from 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Early bird registration before Sept. 1 is $45 and any registrations after that will be $55.

Those who are interested in participating can register at tinyurl.com/49xj3rku.