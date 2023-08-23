NASA DC-8 conducts low-altitude research over Southern California

By Signal Staff

NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center’s DC-8 aircraft is scheduled to fly over the Los Angeles urban area Wednesday as part of a collaborative scientific research mission with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration called AEROMMA.

The project measures Atmospheric Emissions and Reactions Observed from Megacities to Marine Areas. Residents in Los Angeles and surrounding communities may see and hear the aircraft as it collects data on air quality and pollution sources.

“As a large four-engine passenger jet outfitted with scientific equipment, the DC-8 aircraft will be hard to miss at it conducts these flights, flying at a safe altitude over some of our most densely populated areas in North America,” said a statement from NASA.

“All flyovers are conducted at a safe altitude without harm to public, wildlife, or infrastructure,” the statement added. “Jet aircraft are very loud and those with sensitivity to loud noises should be aware of the flyover window.”

Wednesday is the second consecutive day the DC-8 is conducting research over parts of California. On Tuesday, the aircraft departed from Palmdale Regional Airport at 1:42 p.m. and headed north, before turning around in north-central California and conducting a zig-zag flight pattern through the Central Valley.

During the 4 hour, 57-minute flight, the DC-8 flew at altitudes as low as 1,000 feet before returning to the Palmdale airport. Its flight path did not take it over the Santa Clarita Valley.

On Wednesday, the DC-8 took off from Palmdale at 10:59 a.m. with a scheduled flight path that will take it over parts of Los Angeles County. Again, though, the scheduled flight path does not take the aircraft over the SCV. It is scheduled to zig-zag over parts of the Inland Empire and Los Angeles, before landing at Santa Monica Airport at 4 p.m.

Over the past two weeks, the DC-8 conducted multiple flights out of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Greene County, Ohio, and Trenton-Mercer Airport in New Jersey.

Updates to this story will be published if this or any future flight paths for the low-altitude research project are expected to travel over the Santa Clarita Valley.