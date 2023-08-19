Newhall resident arrested on suspicion of 5 felony charges 

A 50-year-old Newhall resident was arrested on suspicion of five felony charges after a warrant was served at the suspect’s residence on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the SCV Station Crime Impact Team and the LASD Narcotics Bureau worked together for a warrant to be served at the suspect’s residence, which yielded the following: Possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon/addict/etc., possession of phencyclidine/designated substances for sales, illegal possession of ammunition and receiving known/stolen property over $950 in value.

“The suspect was transported to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, where he remains in custody at (the time of this publication),” wrote Jensen in an email to The Signal.

Jensen noted that that the suspect, Rodney Faxon, was a known sex offender.

Jensen added that anonymous tips from the community contributed to the arrest.