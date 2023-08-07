No ID yet on body found near Macy’s 

The death of a man whose body was found over the weekend in the parking lot near the Macy’s at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall is being investigated as a suspected overdose, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said Monday.

Sheriff’s Station officials reported they did not have any information available from evidence collected at the scene to indicate the nature of the overdose.

The body was found at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday. A report from the scene indicated the body was found inside a vehicle on the second floor of the parking garage near Macy’s.

A Homicide Bureau official confirmed Monday the death investigation was being handled by medical examiners with the Coroner’s Office and not being treated as a homicide.

The Coroner’s Office has not yet released the decedent’s identity pending the notification of the person’s next-of-kin.