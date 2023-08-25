‘Paint for A Cause’ raises money for Alzheimer’s Association

In partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, Oakmont of Valencia hosted “Paint for a Cause” to raise money for the organization with both senior residents and honored guests attending.

Attendees were treated to bottomless mimosas — in honor of National Prosecco Day — and brunch in an effort to combat the disease that affects more than 6 million Americans, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Yanet Lopez, event director at Oakmont of Valencia, said in addition to the participation fee, gift baskets and goodie bags could also be bid on to raise money. The most gratifying part, for her, was seeing everyone come out.

Grace Stiglich instructs attendees at Oakmont of Valencia’s Paint for a Purpose event on Sun., Aug. 13, 2023.

“Just seeing everybody coming for the cause, you know, it was $25 to come in, but a resident put $100 just for extra, so I mean, it’s just having them all together for the cause,” said Lopez.

Participants were each given a canvas and a picture of what the end result art should be. Then, an instructor guided them toward getting there.

“It’s always fun and it’s just for such a great cause,” said participant Marty Stevens-Heebner. “You can’t support causes related to dementia enough.”

Residents seemed delighted that so many visitors arrived to hang out with them for a bit.

“I think it’s wonderful. I see a lot of people I’ve never seen before, so I guess they’re all visitors,” said Madelynn Donovan, a resident at Oakmont of Valencia. “It’s wonderful. I lost both my brother and my sister to Alzheimer’s, so I’m very happy to contribute.