The city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to donate blood to the American Red Cross. Friday marked the second drive in the city during the month of August, where residents were able to come into City Hall between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The third drive is scheduled at the Old Town Newhall Library on Friday, Aug. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Signs of the blood drive were left to guide residents who entered the front doors of City Hall on Aug. 11. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Tyler Johnson showcased his excitement through a thumbs up as he was donating blood to the American Red Cross on Aug. 11. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Reya Mehta, 17, is spending her summer post high school volunteering for the American Red Cross before she begins her first semester in college. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Blood donors waiting for clearance to participate in the blood donating process at City Hall on Aug. 11. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Snacks, water and juice were left for blood donors to help refuel and replace fluid lost during the process. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal