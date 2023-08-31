‘Saturday’s Kids’ coming to Newhall Family Theatre

News release

Saturday’s Kids, Theater for Children is coming to the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Intended for young school-aged children T-K and older, Saturday’s Kids was created as an adventure into storyland. Filled with crazy antics and colorful props, Saturday’s Kids programming seeks to encourage imagination and creativity in kids.

This first presentation of Saturday’ Kids is directed by Donna M. Manfredi and consists of two short silly plays performed by adults, followed by a 15-minute craft activity related to the plays’ themes.

Total time is one hour — intended to be a manageable duration for young children’s introduction to live theater.

“Fractured Fairytales and Stone Soup” is scheduled to be performed live at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to showtime. Tickets are $5 child/adult and can be reserved through Eventbrite at SaturdaysKidsatNewhallFamilyTheatre.eventbrite.com. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

“Raising the Curtain Foundation is excited to bring Saturday’s Kids to the children of the Santa Clarita Valley,” Kim Pearlman, president of Raising the Curtain Foundation, said in a news release. “We are honored to be able to offer a theater experience at the Newhall Family Theatre, specifically for young children, with the intention of sparking their creativity and love for theater. We would also like to thank Donna Manfredi for sharing her passion of bringing the performing arts to children with us.”

The theater is located at 24607 Walnut Ave., Newhall.

The production is also supported by Caitlyn’s Chorus, which strives to offer opportunities for involvement in the arts to youth of Santa Clarita who may otherwise not be able to participate. Caitlin’s Chorus is administered by the nonprofit organization the Gift of Song. For more information visit TheGiftOfSong.net.