SCV to be under excessive heat watch 

The summer heat just keeps coming and with that another excessive heat watch has been issued for the Santa Clarita area by the National Weather Service.

Santa Clarita will be under an excessive heat watch from Monday at 10 a.m. until Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The following is the upcoming forecast for SCV, according to the NWS:

Monday – A high nearing 103, sunny and hot.

Monday night – A low around 71.

Tuesday – A high nearing 104, sunny and hot.

Tuesday night – A low around 71.

Wednesday – A high nearing 99, sunny and hot.

The NWS warns of the potential increase in heat-related illnesses such as heat rash, heat cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The following are precautions that residents can instill in their summer activities to prevent heat-related illnesses, as well as recognizable signs:

Heat cramps signs – Muscle pains and spasms triggered by heavy activity, typically involving stomach or leg muscles.