Traffic watch: Multiple collisions reported as storm hits

Los Angeles County Fire Department and AMR personnel respond to a single vehicle traffic collision near the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Nautical Lane on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. No injuries were reported. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.
The following is a roundup of significant traffic incidents occurring during the storm on Sunday. It will be updated as the day progresses.  

I-5 to Highway 14 truck route closed 

A semi-truck that jackknifed on the Interstate 5 truck route transition into Highway 14 forced the road to close at approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday.  

Caltrans stated the connector will be closed until further notice. The route was closed at the time of this publication.  

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. 

A truck that jackknifed on the Interstate 5 truck route transition to Highway 14 on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Oscar Sol / The Signal.
Traffic backed up as a result of a jackknifed truck on the Interstate 5 truck route transition to Highway 14 on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Oscar Sol / The Signal.

   

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

