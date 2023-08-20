Traffic watch: Multiple collisions reported as storm hits

The following is a roundup of significant traffic incidents occurring during the storm on Sunday. It will be updated as the day progresses.

I-5 to Highway 14 truck route closed

A semi-truck that jackknifed on the Interstate 5 truck route transition into Highway 14 forced the road to close at approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Caltrans stated the connector will be closed until further notice. The route was closed at the time of this publication.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

A truck that jackknifed on the Interstate 5 truck route transition to Highway 14 on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Oscar Sol / The Signal.