Weldon Canyon Road bridge demolition canceled, I-5 closure delayed 

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) delayed its demolition of the Weldon Canyon Road bridge due to a scheduling conflict with its contractor, OHLA-USA, according to the office of Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth.

The demolition of Weldon Canyon Road bridge was scheduled to begin Saturday as part of the Interstate 5 North County Enhancements Project.

OHLA-USA was set to remove the existing Weldon Canyon Road bridge and it is to be replaced with a new one.

“Activities will include the removal and demolition of the existing Weldon Canyon Road bridge superstructure and columns, requiring a full freeway closure that would have taken place from State Route 14 to Calgrove Boulevard in the fall of 2023,” wrote L.A. Metro on its web page with information on the project.

Full freeway closures were scheduled to begin Saturday at 8 p.m. and last until Sunday at 8 a.m., according to an announcement Schiavo’s office posted Thursday on social media.

However, none of these things happened and the freeway, and the bridge, remained open through the weekend. While the announcement of the bridge’s demolition was publicly announced, the fact that it was delayed was apparently not.

Schiavo’s office was also not aware until Monday morning that the bridge demolition was delayed. The closure and demolition is not expected to happen until later in the fall, possibly in November.

Multiple Metro communications representatives have not responded to The Signal’s requests for comment at the time of this publication.