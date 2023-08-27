Weldon Canyon Road bridge demolition to close I-5 

The demolition of Weldon Canyon Road bridge is scheduled to begin Saturday as part of the Interstate 5 North County Enhancements Project.  

Metro’s contractor OHLA-USA is set to remove the existing Weldon Canyon Road bridge and it is to be replaced with a new one in late August.  

“Activities will include the removal and demolition of the existing Weldon Canyon Road bridge superstructure and columns, requiring a full freeway closure will take place from State Route 14  to Calgrove Boulevard in the fall of 2023,” wrote L.A. Metro

Full freeway closures are scheduled to begin Saturday at 8 p.m. and last until Sunday at 8 a.m. 

Mobilization and partial lane closures are scheduled to begin Saturday at 8 p.m. All lanes are set to reopen on Sunday at 8 a.m. 

The northbound side will experience a full directional closure between State Route 14 and Calgrove.  

The primary detour and truck route is as follows: Exit I-5 to northbound SR-14, continue westbound to Golden Valley Road/Newhall Ranch Road and proceed to the Newhall Ranch Road I-5 on-ramps. 

A local detour route is available as follows: Exit I-5 to northbound SR-14, continue to westbound Newhall Avenue, right on Railroad Avenue, left on Lyons Avenue and proceed to the Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road I-5 on-ramps. 

The southbound side will experience a full directional closure between Calgrove and SR-14.  

The primary detour and truck route is as follows: Exit I-5 to eastbound Newhall Ranch Road/Golden Valley Road, continue to southbound SR-14 off of Golden Valley Road and proceed to the SR-14/I-5 interchange. 

A local detour route is available as follows: Exit I-5 at Calgrove, continue south on The Old Road, south on San Fernando Road and Sepulveda Boulevard and proceed to I-5 southbound on-ramp.  

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/43rxa2cv 

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

