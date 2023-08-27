Weldon Canyon Road bridge demolition to close I-5 

The demolition of Weldon Canyon Road bridge is scheduled to begin Saturday as part of the Interstate 5 North County Enhancements Project.

Metro’s contractor OHLA-USA is set to remove the existing Weldon Canyon Road bridge and it is to be replaced with a new one in late August.

“Activities will include the removal and demolition of the existing Weldon Canyon Road bridge superstructure and columns, requiring a full freeway closure will take place from State Route 14 to Calgrove Boulevard in the fall of 2023,” wrote L.A. Metro.

Full freeway closures are scheduled to begin Saturday at 8 p.m. and last until Sunday at 8 a.m.

Mobilization and partial lane closures are scheduled to begin Saturday at 8 p.m. All lanes are set to reopen on Sunday at 8 a.m.

The northbound side will experience a full directional closure between State Route 14 and Calgrove.

The primary detour and truck route is as follows: Exit I-5 to northbound SR-14, continue westbound to Golden Valley Road/Newhall Ranch Road and proceed to the Newhall Ranch Road I-5 on-ramps.

A local detour route is available as follows: Exit I-5 to northbound SR-14, continue to westbound Newhall Avenue, right on Railroad Avenue, left on Lyons Avenue and proceed to the Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road I-5 on-ramps.

The southbound side will experience a full directional closure between Calgrove and SR-14.

The primary detour and truck route is as follows: Exit I-5 to eastbound Newhall Ranch Road/Golden Valley Road, continue to southbound SR-14 off of Golden Valley Road and proceed to the SR-14/I-5 interchange.

A local detour route is available as follows: Exit I-5 at Calgrove, continue south on The Old Road, south on San Fernando Road and Sepulveda Boulevard and proceed to I-5 southbound on-ramp.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/43rxa2cv.