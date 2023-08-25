WEWIL announces 4th season of workshops

News release

WeWil Collaborative, a platform dedicated to fostering growth and learning, has announced the launch of its fourth season of virtual workshops focused on professional and personal development.

The new season is set to kick off on Sept. 22, featuring sessions designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in both their careers and personal lives.

“WeWil (Women Empowering Women in Leadership) is once again poised to provide participants with a unique and impactful learning experience,” the organization said in a news release. “With a diverse lineup of industry experts, thought leaders, and seasoned professionals, the fourth season’s workshops are tailored to address the challenges of today’s dynamic and ever-evolving world.”

The virtual workshop series hosted in September, December, February and April will cover a variety of topics, beginning with the first event on Sept. 22 called “Bee BRAVE in the Workplace.” Presenters Michelle Simmonds and Jenny Ketchepaw will lead a discussion about race in the workplace, what’s been happening, how to participate, and ways to be better together as leaders, women, employees and coworkers.

“As humans, we may not always have values and beliefs that align, but I believe we must strive to be more accepting, inclusive, empathetic and compassionate on a personal level to heal our ecosystem and coexist in healthier and productive ways,” Simmonds, founder of BeeBrave and philanthropy lead at WEWIL Collaborative, said in the release.

“I am so proud and honored to be presenting this with my dear friend, Michelle,” added Ketchepaw, WeWil programming lead. “When women come together to talk about what is important and what is real while acknowledging each other’s experiences; the result is fostering mutual purpose and mutual respect. That momentum creates a lasting and positive impact.”

While WeWil was formed locally in the Santa Clarita Valley, all of the virtual workshops are accessible globally, allowing participants from all corners of the world to join. Sessions include interactive elements and live Q&A sessions to encourage engagement and collaboration among participants. According to the release, 100% of WEWIL’s proceeds are donated to the Child & Family Center.

Registration for the fourth season of WEWIL Collaborative’s virtual workshops is now open at bit.ly/beebravewewil.